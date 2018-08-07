हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra not a part of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's gangster movie? Here's the truth

The comments come after Priyanka decided to walk out of Abbas Zafar`s `Bharat`, which star Salman Khan as the male lead.

Pic courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: It turns out that Bollywood filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali will not be directing Priyanka Chopra in his upcoming gangster movie.

Reportedly, there have been rumours about Priyanka quitting Bhansali`s upcoming movie based on the life of a female gangster, `Gangubai Kothewali`.

And, the filmmaker`s spokesperson also confirmed that Bhansali was not in talks with Priyanka for any such project.

"Sanjay Bhansali has a lot of love and regard for Priyanka Chopra, however, no such film has been discussed," confirmed Bhansali`s spokesperson.

The comments come after Priyanka decided to walk out of Abbas Zafar`s `Bharat`, which star Salman Khan as the male lead. On the work front, the `Mary Kom` star had earlier worked with Bhansali in `Bajirao Mastaani`.

Priyanka will next be seen in Hollywood movies `Cowboy Ninja Viking` and `Isn`t it Romantic`; while in Bollywood, she will play a major role in Shonali Bose`s directorial debut `The Sky is Pink`. 
 

 

