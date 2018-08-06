हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra not a part of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next?

Priyanka has signed her fourth Hollywood project and is also reportedly gearing up for her wedding. 

Priyanka Chopra not a part of Sanjay Leela Bhansali&#039;s next?
Pic courtesy: Yogen Shah

Mumbai: Priyanka Chopra, who walked out of Salman Khan starrer Bharat directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, may not be a part of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film on female gangster Gangubai Kothewali.

Priyanka has signed her fourth Hollywood project and is also reportedly gearing up for her wedding. The former Miss World, who made her Hollywood debut with Dwayne Johnson starrer Baywatch in 2017 is on board Cowboy Ninja Viking opposite Chris Pratt. She has also been a part of a couple of more Hollywood films - A Kid Like Jake and Isn't it Romantic.

According to an After Hrs report, PeeCee has reportedly opted out of Bhansali's film. She had worked with him in Bajirao Mastani and had essayed the role of Kashibai in the magnum opus co-starring Ranveer Singh (as Bajirao) and Deepika Padukone (as Mastani). She had also done a 'special song' in the filmmaker's Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela featuring Ranveer and Deepika in the lead roles.

“SLB was keen to make Gangubai with PC. But after she signed up for her next Hollywood film, Cowboy Ninja Viking opposite Chris Pratt, she’s not doing the gangster flick and he’s put off his plans of making it in the near future,” After Hrs quoted an informer as saying.

She was in India along with Nick in the last week of June. The rumoured couple painted the town red with their budding romance. Right from the time, they landed at the city's international airport to the moment they left for the US, PeeCee and her beau left their fans enchanted.

They walked hand-in-hand at Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's Mehendi ceremony and pre-engagement bash and looked very much in love.

Nick and Priyanka even flew to Goa along with the Chopras to spend some family time.

The two are sporting identical rings. The promise or pre-engagement rings on their fingers prove that Nick and Priyanka have taken their relationship to the next level.

Before visiting India with Nick, Priyanka reportedly met his family in the US. She also attended his cousin's wedding! This gave rumour mills more reasons to speculate about their blossoming love.

Priyanka met Jonas at the Met Gala 2017 event for the first time. 

Tags:
Priyanka ChopraPriyanka Chopra Hollywood filmsChris PattSanjay Leela BhansaliGangubai Kothewali

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close