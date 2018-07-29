हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra replaced by Katrina Kaif in Salman Khan's 'Bharat'?

 Katrina Kaif might be the female lead of 'Bharat'

Priyanka Chopra replaced by Katrina Kaif in Salman Khan&#039;s &#039;Bharat&#039;?

New Delhi: Ever since the news of Priyanka Chopra backing out of 'Bharat' has surfaced, the excitement regarding who is to replace the actress in the film is palpable. Speculations were rife that Priyanka will be replaced by none other than Katrina Kaif in the Salman Khan starrer. Well, if the latest reports are to be believed, this is indeed happening!

As per a report in DNA, Katrina Kaif will be the female lead of 'Bharat'. A source told DNA, “Producers Atul and Alvira Agnihotri share a warm relationship with Katrina Kaif and when this whole mishap happened, they just called her and sorted out her dates. She will play the lead opposite Salman Khan now.”

The source was further quoted,“Katrina will join the team September onwards, and before that, she will finish all her other work commitments,”

The report also says that Kareena Kapoor Khan was approached for the film as well. However, she had already given her dates to another film.

Salman and Katrina were last seen together in Ali Abbas Zafar's 'Ek Tha Tiger'. The movie was a roaring success and Salman and Katrina's chemistry was much-loved by the audience! If Kat is indeed the leading lady of 'Bharat', it will be interesting to see the trio of Abbas, Katrina and Salman team up for another project.

A day ago, the director wrote on Twitter, “Yes yes yes ... we will announce the leading lady of Bharat soon.. We have been shooting Non stop and the simultaneously preparing for international schedules ....”

The film will be set in the backdrop of India in 1947 and will take us through the events during the country’s partition. Not just that, the film will showcase significant events over a period of 70 years since partition.

Most of Salman Khan's films in the recent past have hit the theatres on the occasion of Eid. Bharat is no exception. It will release on the festival in 2019.

Priyanka ChopraSalman KhanKatrina KaifBharat lead actressBharatAli Abbas Zafar

