Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra reveals her next film after 'Bharat'—Pic inside

New Delhi: Bollywood's 'Desi Girl' Priyanka Chopra will be seen in 'Bharat' alongside superstar Salman Khan. The movie also stars Disha Patani, Tabu and popular comedian Sunil Grover in pivotal roles. 'Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain's Aasif Sheikh will also have a role in the film. The movie is slated to release next year. All Priyanka fans have been excited to know about the actress's next project after 'Bharat'. Well, here's some good news for all of you! Looks like PeeCee will soon star in a movie that is written by Shonali Bose. Tentatively titled, 'The Sky is Pink', Priyanka shared a picture of the draft of the film on her Instagram stories.

Check out the screenshot from Priyanka's Insta story right here:

Excited? Well, we are as well! It is great to have Priyanka back in Bollywood and we sure did miss her a lot. More details of the film are still awaited. 

Apart from this, Priyanka's love life is quite under the scanner these days. The actress is rumoured to be dating international pop sensation, Nick Jonas. The international star even visited Mumbai with Priyanka and attended the Akash Ambani- Shloka Mehta's pre-engagement bash. Not only this, Nick also met Priyanka's mom Madhu Chopra which sent their fans in a frenzy. The duo has been spotted together at many public appearances and fans just love to see them together.

