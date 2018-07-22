हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Salman Khan

Priyanka Chopra, Salman Khan and Disha Patani's 'Bharat' shoot begins

The film will be set in the backdrop of India in 1947 

Priyanka Chopra, Salman Khan and Disha Patani&#039;s &#039;Bharat&#039; shoot begins

New Delhi: Bollywood's 'Desi Girl' Priyanka Chopra, Superstar Salman Khan and the gorgeous Disha Patani will make a splash on the silver screen with 'Bharat'. The movie also stars actress Tabu, comedian-actor Sunil Grover and Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain fame Aasif Sheikh in important roles. There has been no announcement regarding the characters that these popular celebs will be playing but rumour is that Disha will most probably play Salman's sister.

The film has finally kick-started its shooting schedule and we can't wait to watch it on screen already! Director Ali Abbas Zafar took to Twitter to share the news. He wrote, “So here we are together again.... @Bharat_TheFilm begins its shoot today. May god bless us @BeingSalmanKhan @priyankachopra @DishPatani @WhoSunilGrover @atulreellife @Tseries”

The film will be set in the backdrop of India in 1947 and will take us through the events during the country’s partition. Not just that, the film will showcase significant events over a period of 70 years since partition.

The title of the film is self-explanatory. We can expect Salman to showcase his patriotic side by essaying a character that has witnessed partition. Bharat will be an official adaptation of the 2014 South Korean film Ode to My Father.

Most of Salman Khan's films in the recent past have hit the theatres on the occasion of Eid. Bharat is no exception. It will release on the festival in 2019.

Tags:
Salman KhanDisha PataniPriyanka ChopraBharat

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close