Priyanka Chopra to sport four different looks in 'The Sky Is Pink'?

New Delhi: Bollywood's Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra is making headlines these days because of her professional as well as personal life. The actress is all set to return to Bollywood with Shonali Bose's 'The Sky Is Pink'.

In the movie, Priyanka plays the role of Aditi Chaudhary who is the mother of motivational speaker and author Aisha Chaudhary, reports DNA. Zaira Wasim plays Priyanka's daughter in the film and it will be interesting to see the two actresses share screen space for the first time. The film also stars Farhan Akhtar. Priyanka and Farhan were last seen together in 'Dil Dhadakne Do'.

The film has been written by Shonali Bose and the dialogues have been penned by writer Juhi Chaturvedi. Bose has earlier directed offbeat films like 'Margarita with a Straw' and 'Amu'.

Earlier, Priyanka was to return to the big screens with Salman Khan's 'Bharat' but the actress backed out of the film, fuelling the speculations of her engagement to Nick Jonas. Fans went in a frenzy as Pee Cee was rumoured to be engaged to Nick and with time, gradually, the actress made things official via Instagram. Nick and Priyanka's roka ceremony pictures were all over the digital space and heartiest congratulations poured in from different parts of the world.

The actress seems to be having the time of her life and we wish her all the very best for her future endeavours!