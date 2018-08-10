Priyanka Chopra sends her best wishes to Salman Khan's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma for 'Loveratri'

New Delhi: Desi girl Priyanka Chopra might have walked out off Salman Khan's 'Bharat' for reasons best known to her but that doesn't mean she is not friends with the family anymore. The actress took to Twitter and welcomed Salman's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma to movies.

Aayush is ready to take on Bollywood with his maiden venture 'Loveratri' which also marks the debut of actress Warina Hussain. PeeCee wrote: "Welcome to the movies my friend @aaysharma... From the looks of this trailer, you’re gonna make quite the debut! All the best @Warina_Hussain and lots of love to the #Loveratri team http://bit.ly/Loveratri-Trailer …"

The trailer of 'Loveratri' was released a few days back. It's a well-known fact that Priyanka is good friends with Salman's sister Arpita Khan Sharma and therefore, it's only obvious that she welcomes Aayush and congratulated him for his maiden movie.

'Loveratri' is directed by debutant filmmaker Abhiraj Minawala and produced under the banner of Salman Khan Films (SKF). The film is set to release on October 5, 2018. 'Loveratri' presents a love story based on the backdrop of vibrant Navratri festival. Remember the first poster showing the lead pair with dandiya sticks in their hands? Well, this one is surely going to be a colourful affair. The romantic saga marks the fifth venture of Salman Khan Films production house.

Meanwhile, PeeCee had reportedly signed a Hollywood flick 'Cowboy Ninja Viking' starring Chris Pratt. But it has now been reported that the film has been delayed for indefinite time period. In Bollywood, Priyanka will be seen opposite Farhan Akhtar in 'Margarita With A Straw' fame director Shonali Bose's next, tentatively titled 'The Sky Is Pink'. It features Zaira Wasim besides Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar.