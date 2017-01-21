Priyanka Jagga Muise of 'Bigg Boss 10' fame got her BIG Bollywood ticket?
New Delhi: This season of reality show 'Bigg Boss' saw many highs and lows. One of the most controversial and perhaps the only contestant who was asked to leave the show by the host Salman Khan, Priyanka Jagga Muise has reportedly bagged a film project in Bollywood.
Yes! The former 'BB 10' contestant took to her Facebook handle and through a live video chat informed her fans and well-wishers that she is now feeling much better and is hopeful of getting some great work offers. She even hinted at getting something really interesting and was in double minds of whether she should share the good news with her fans or not.
In her another post, Priyanka clearly thanked producer Inder Kumar and director Radhe Mohan. The film will be helmed by the latter it seems.
Check out her posts from FB:
Meanwhile, the reality TV show 'Bigg Boss 10' has reached its finale stage which will take place on January 28, 2017.
