close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds

Assembly Elections 2017

» »

R Madhavan on board ‘Chandamama Door Ke’ starring Sushant Singh Rajput

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, February 7, 2017 - 10:45
R Madhavan on board ‘Chandamama Door Ke’ starring Sushant Singh Rajput

Mumbai: Bollywood’s Maddy aka Ranganathan Madhavan has joined the star cast of Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan’s  Chandamama Door Ke, touted as Bollywood’s first Space film,  starring Sushant Singh Rajput.

The actor will essay the role of a pilot in the film and interestingly, it’s not the first time he will essay such a character. He had earlier played an Air Force officer in blockbuster movie ‘Rang De Basanti’ and TV show ‘Sea Hawks’ in the beginning of his career.

Chandamama Door Ke will present Sushant as an astronaut who aspires to travel to the moon! The actor had recently uploaded a video on Twitter which shows him flying a #Boeing 737 fixed base simulator during a training session.

Produced by Viki Rajani and Eros, ‘Chandamama Door Ke’ also stars method actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

First Published: Tuesday, February 7, 2017 - 10:45

More from zeenews

 
comments powered by Disqus

TAGS

Top Videos

Review

© 1998-2017 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.