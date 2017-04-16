close
Raabta FRESH still: Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon perfect their love dance!

Talented B-Town actor Sushant Singh Rajput's upcoming venture 'Raabta' stars Kriti Sanon in the lead and the two share a sizzling on-screen chemistry. The first look of the film was released recently and the audience can't wait to watch the movie on big screens.

By Ritika Handoo | Last Updated: Sunday, April 16, 2017 - 10:44
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

'Raabta' trailer will be releasing on April 17, 2017, and to announce the date the makers shared a new still from the film where Sushant and Kriti can be seen perfecting their love dance.

The two look gorgeous and we can't really wait to watch the trailer. The film is directed by Dinesh Vijan and produced by Homi Adajania, Bhushan Kumar and Dinesh Vijan.  It is slated to hit the screens on June 9, 2017.

 

Sushant Singh RajputKriti SanonRaabtaraabta filmBollywood

