Raazi: Alia Bhatt shares new poster of Meghna Gulzar's film

Mumbai: Alia Bhatt, who is all set to play the lead character in Meghna Gulzar's Raazi, took to Twitter Monday to unveil a brand new poster of the film.

In the poster, we can see actor Rajit Kapoor (essaying Alia's father in the film) planting a kiss on her forehead.

Check out the heart-warming poster here:

Raazi is jointly produced by Dharma Productions and Junglee Pictures is reportedly based on a true story.

Vicky Kaushal of the Masaan fame has been paired with Alia in this film.

Alia began her career with Johar’s Student of the Year and played the quintessential Bollywood heroine. But it was Imtiaz Ali’s Highway that displayed the depth of her acting prowess. Since then, the young girl has pulled off awe-inspiring performances in films like 2 States, Udta Punjab, Kapoor and Sons, Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and we are sure Raazi will be equally good.

Raazi is an adaptation of Harinder Sikka's Calling Sehmat, a novel inspired by a real-life story of a woman who Sikka named Sehmat, to protect her identity.

Alia is playing Sehmat, a Kashmiri woman who marries a Pakistani officer with the intention to source out intelligence details and pass it off to Indian forces. Vicky is essaying the role of the Pakistani officer.

The film is slated to release on May 11, 2018.

Besides Raazi, Alia has Ranveer Singh starrer Gully Boy directed by Zoya Akhtar and Brahmastra Trilogy with Ranbir Kapoor helmed by Ayan Mukerji in her kitty.

(With IANS inputs)