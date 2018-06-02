हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
Alia Bhatt

Raazi: Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and Mahesh Bhatt at screening for special kids—Pics

A screening of the film was recently held for some special children. Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and Mahesh Bhatt were clicked with the kids and the pictures are simply adorable.

Raazi: Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and Mahesh Bhatt at screening for special kids—Pics
Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal starrer 'Raazi' received a thumbs up from the audience as well as the critics. The movie tells the story of an Indian spy married to a Pakistani military officer during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. The film hit the screens on May 11, 2018 and is Alia's third film to belong to the coveted 100 Cr Club.

Check out the pics right here:

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Alia's role has been widely appreciated and the actress has proved that she can do complete justice to serious roles. 'Raazi' is directed by Meghna Gulzar and is an adaptation of Harinder Sikka’s novel 'Calling Sehmat'.

Alia will next be seen opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Ayan Mukerji's directorial 'Brahmastra', the first part of the superhero trilogy announced by Karan Johar. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan in a pivotal role besides TV actress Mouni Roy in supporting act.

She will also be seen in Ranveer Singh starrer 'Gully Boy' which is helmed by Zoya Akhtar besides 'Kalank' which stars Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur in lead roles.

Alia BhattRaaziRaazi special screeningVicky Kaushal

