Raazi: Amul pays tribute to Alia Bhatt's critically acclaimed film - See pic

Mumbai: Alia Bhatt's performance in Meghna Gulzar's critically acclaimed film Raazi has impressed one and all. Amul is spellbound too! And to pay tribute to the film which ignites nationalism in a unique way, Amul has come up with a cute token of appreciation.

Dressed in salwar kameez, a la Alia in the film, the little Amul girl (the brand's mascot) offers a slice of bread generously spread with butter. The caption reads: "Sab Raazi Hai...Utterly Bhatterly Delicious!"

Raazi has pulled off a stunner at the Box Office. The film has done pretty well over the weekend since its release on May 11 and impressive business on Monday to reach a figure of over Rs 39 crores.

This is really good news for the team of Raazi given the fact that the film is based on a true event and has quite an intense storyline.

Also starring Rajit Kapoor, Soni Razdan, Shishir Sharma, Amruta Khanvilkar and Jaideep Ahlawat in pivotal roles, Raazi, an adaptation of Harinder Sikka's Calling Sehmat, is a spy-thriller.

Based on a true story, Raazi narrates the tale of an ordinary Indian girl (played by Alia) who was married to a Pakistani man (played by Vicky) in the 1970s.

Alia has proved time and again that she is here to play very long and impressive innings.

After her debut in a Karan Johar film, it was Imtiaz Ali’s gripping Highway that displayed the depth of Alia's acting prowess. Since then, the young girl has pulled off awe-inspiring performances in films like 2 States, Udta Punjab, Kapoor and Sons, Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Raazi has proved to be equally good.