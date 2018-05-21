Raazi Box Office collections: Alia Bhatt as Sehmat packs a power punch

New Delhi: Alia Bhatt has literally graduated from being Karan Johar's 'Student Of The Year' to now Meghna Gulzar's Sehmat in 'Raazi'. The film has received a warm response from the viewers and that clearly explains the film's steady pace at the Box Office.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest figures:

#Raazi is REMARKABLE... Crosses ₹ 75 cr mark on Day 10... Growth in biz on Sat and Sun is EXCEPTIONAL... Racing towards ₹ 100 cr... [Week 2] Fri 4.75 cr, Sat 7.54 cr, Sun 9.45 cr. Total: ₹ 78.33 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 21, 2018

#Raazi biz at a glance...

Week 1: ₹ 56.59 cr

Weekend 2: ₹ 21.74 cr

Total: ₹ 78.33 cr

India biz.

SUPER-HIT. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 21, 2018

'Raazi' is directed by Meghna Gulzar and happens to be an adaptation of Harinder Sikka’s novel 'Calling Sehmat', about an Indian spy married to a Pakistani military officer during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. The film hit the screens on May 11, 2018.

On the professional front, Alia will be seen opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Ayan Mukerji's directorial 'Brahmastra', the first part of the superhero trilogy announced by Karan Johar. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan in a pivotal role besides TV actress Mouni Roy in supporting act.

She will be seen in Ranveer Singh starrer 'Gully Boy' which is helmed by Zoya Akhtar besides 'Kalank' which stars Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur in lead roles.

Have you seen 'Raazi' as yet?