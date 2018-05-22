Raazi Box Office collections: Alia Bhatt starrer wins hearts, earns Rs 82 cr

New Delhi: Meghna Gulzar's latest outing 'Raazi' has won a million hearts and has continued its golden streak at the Box Office. The film which stars Alia Bhatt in the titular role of Sehmat, an Indian spy in Pakistan opened to rave reviews and has got the audience glued to it.

The positive word of mouth publicity has definitely given it a good push. Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest figures:

#Raazi is SUPER-STRONG on second Mon... Decline is a mere 22.12% [vis-à-vis second Fri]… Inches closer to ₹ 100 cr... [Week 2] Fri 4.75 cr, Sat 7.54 cr, Sun 9.45 cr, Mon 3.70 cr. Total: ₹ 82.03 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 22, 2018

'Raazi' is directed by Meghna Gulzar and happens to be an adaptation of Harinder Sikka’s novel 'Calling Sehmat', about an Indian spy married to a Pakistani military officer during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. The film hit the screens on May 11, 2018.

On the professional front, Alia will be seen opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Ayan Mukerji's directorial 'Brahmastra', the first part of the superhero trilogy announced by Karan Johar. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan in a pivotal role besides TV actress Mouni Roy in supporting act.

She will be seen in Ranveer Singh starrer 'Gully Boy' which is helmed by Zoya Akhtar besides 'Kalank' which stars Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur in lead roles.