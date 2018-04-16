Raazi: Brand new poster of Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal starrer unveiled - See Pic

Mumbai: A brand new poster featuring all the significant characters in Meghna Gulzar's Raazi has been unveiled. The poster features all the actors who play a pivotal role in the film including - Alia Bhatt, Rajit Kapoor, Shishir Sharma, Vicky Kaushal and Jaideep Ahlawat.

Check it out here:

Based on a true story, Raazi narrates the tale of an ordinary Indian girl (played by Alia) who was married to a Pakistani man (played by Vicky) in the 1970s.

Here's how the makers have described the film on their YouTube channel - "Raazi is based on a true story of a young girl, who was sent to Pakistan in 1971, to source out any information she could, as war was becoming imminent between India and Pakistan. It is the journey of an ordinary Indian girl, in extraordinary circumstances."

Alia has proved time and again that she is here to play very long and impressive innings.

After her debut in a Karan Johar film, it was Imtiaz Ali’s gripping Highway that displayed the depth of Alia's acting prowess. Since then, the young girl has pulled off awe-inspiring performances in films like 2 States, Udta Punjab, Kapoor and Sons, Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and we are sure Raazi will be equally good.

Raazi is reportedly an adaptation of Harinder Sikka's Calling Sehmat.

The film is slated to release on May 11.