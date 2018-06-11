हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Raazi

Raazi collections: Alia Bhatt starrer continues dream run at Box Office

The positive word of mouth publicity has definitely given it a good push.

Raazi collections: Alia Bhatt starrer continues dream run at Box Office
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Bollywood's generation next actress Alia Bhatt has once again proved her acting mettle with a power-packed performance in 'Raazi'. The film by Meghna Gulzar has ticked all the right boxes and has won a million hearts. The spy thriller has maintained its steady pace at Box Office and has proved to be a money spinner for the makers. 

It is an adaptation of Harinder Sikka’s novel 'Calling Sehmat', about an Indian spy married to a Pakistani military officer during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. The film hit the screens on May 11, 2018.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest figures. He wrote:

The positive word of mouth publicity has definitely given it a good push.

On the professional front, Alia will next be seen opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Ayan Mukerji's directorial 'Brahmastra', the first part of the superhero trilogy announced by Karan Johar. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan in a pivotal role besides TV actress Mouni Roy in a supporting act.

She will be seen in Ranveer Singh starrer 'Gully Boy' which is helmed by Zoya Akhtar besides 'Kalank' which stars Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur in lead roles.

Tags:
RaaziAlia Bhattraazi box office collectionsraazi collectionsVicky KaushalMeghna GulzarBollywood

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close