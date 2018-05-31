Raazi collections: Alia Bhatt-Vicky Kaushal starrer continues victory run

New Delhi: Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal starrer 'Raazi' ruled hearts at the box office and received a thumbs up from the audience as well as the critics. The movie is already a part of the 100 Crore club and is Alia's third film to belong to the coveted category. The film is a Box Office winner and Alia's power-packed performance garnered a lot of appreciation. The latest collections of the film are out and the Meghna Gulzar directorial is just unstoppable at the Box Office.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the latest collection figures.

He wrote- “#Raazi is UNSTOPPABLE... Third Wed biz is HIGHER than third Mon and Tue and that says it all... [Week 3] Fri 2.25 cr, Sat 4.20 cr, Sun 4.42 cr, Mon 1.82 cr, Tue 1.80 cr, Wed 1.92 cr. Total: ₹ 108.04 cr. India biz.”

'Raazi' is an adaptation of Harinder Sikka’s novel 'Calling Sehmat', about an Indian spy married to a Pakistani military officer during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. The film hit the screens on May 11, 2018.

Alia will next be seen opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Ayan Mukerji's directorial 'Brahmastra', the first part of the superhero trilogy announced by Karan Johar. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan in a pivotal role besides TV actress Mouni Roy in supporting act.

She will also be seen in Ranveer Singh starrer 'Gully Boy' which is helmed by Zoya Akhtar besides 'Kalank' which stars Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur in lead roles.