Raazi Collections: Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal starrer inches close to 70 Cr mark

New Delhi: Meghna Gulzar's directorial Raazi has fared well at the Box Office. The movie is being widely praised, especially because of Alia Bhatt's power-packed performance. Alia has definitely evolved as an actor and her role in Raazi proves that she can do justice to serious roles in a perfect manner.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest collections of the film. The figures reveal that the movie will soon be crossing the 70 Crore mark at the Box Office.

Taran wrote-

"#Raazi shows SOLID GROWTH on second Sat [58.74%]... This, despite facing stiff competition from the Hollywood biggie #Deadpool2 Expect biz to jump on second Sun... Eyeing ₹ cr mark... [Week 2] Fri 4.75 cr, Sat 7.54 cr. Total: ₹ 68.88 cr. India biz."

The movie also stars Vicky Kaushal, opposite Alia.

'Raazi' narrates the tale of an ordinary Indian girl (played by Alia) who was married to a Pakistani man (played by Vicky) in the 1970s. The film is based on Harinder Sikka's novel Calling Sehmat and is inspired by a true event.

Also starring Rajit Kapoor, Soni Razdan, Shishir Sharma and Jaideep Ahlawat, the spy-thriller is set in the backdrop of the Indo-Pak relationship in the 1970s.