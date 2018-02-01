Raazi: New still from Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal starrer out

Mumbai: The makers of Meghna Gulzar’s Raazi have unveiled a new still featuring Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. The film jointly produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Junglee Pictures is reportedly based on a true story.

Alia has been paired with Vicky for the first time in the film.

Check out the new still:

Vicky is best known for his performance in Neerah Ghaywan’s Masaan. He is also be an integral part of Sanju, an upcoming film on Sanjay Dutt’s life starring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role.

Alia, on the other hand has proved her versatility a number of times. She began her career with Johar’s Student of the Year and played the quintessential Bollywood heroine. But it was Imtiaz Ali’s Highway that displayed the depth of her acting prowess. Since then, the young girl has pulled off awe-inspiring performances and we are sure Raazi will be equally good too.

Raazi is an adaptation of Harinder Sikka's Calling Sehmat, a novel inspired by the almost-unbelievable real-life story of a woman who Sikka named Sehmat, to protect her identity.

Alia is playing Sehmat, a Kashmiri woman who marries a Pakistani officer with the intention to source out intelligence details and pass it off to Indian forces. Vicky Kaushal is essaying the role of the Pakistani officer.

The film is slated to release on May 11, 2018.

(With IANS inputs)