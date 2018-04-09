Raazi posters: After a dutiful daughter, Alia Bhatt impresses as a quintessential wife and 'beautiful' spy

New Delhi: As promised, the makers of 'Raazi' are raining posters featuring Alia Bhatt in different avatars. After unveiling the poster in which Alia's character is seen with her father Rajat Kapoor, the makers have dropped the poster in which the actress looks graceful as a quintessential wife. The third poster features her as a demure spy.

In the second poster, Alia is seen striking a pose with her on-screen husband Vicky Kaushal. Check out the romantic poster here:

Alia as a spy in another poster:

And a SPY! The 3 #ShadesOfRaazi.. Poster and Trailer out TOM!!! pic.twitter.com/u8iL4h5r8F — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) April 9, 2018

Raazi is the joint venture of Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Junglee Pictures. The film is reportedly based

Alia began her career with Johar’s Student of the Year and played the quintessential Bollywood heroine. In a very short span, she joined the league of superstars in Bollywood and even outshined some of them. Although her big break happened in a Karan Johar film, it was Imtiaz Ali's 'Highway' that challenged the actor in Alia Bhatt. Since then, the young girl has pulled off awe-inspiring performances in films like 2 States, Udta Punjab, Kapoor and Sons, Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and we are sure Raazi will be equally good.

'Raazi' is an adaptation of Harinder Sikka's Calling Sehmat, a novel inspired by a real-life story of a woman who Sikka named Sehmat, to protect her identity.

According to an IANS report, Alia is playing Sehmat, a Kashmiri woman who marries a Pakistani officer with the intention to source out intelligence details and pass it off to Indian forces. Vicky is essaying the role of the Pakistani officer.

The Alia-Vicky starrer is slated to release on May 11, 2018.

Besides 'Raazi', Alia has Ranveer Singh starrer 'Gully Boy' directed by Zoya Akhtar and 'Brahmastra' trilogy with Ranbir Kapoor helmed by Ayan Mukerji in her kitty.

(With inputs from IANS)