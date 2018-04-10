Raazi trailer: Alia Bhatt's gripping act will leave you speechless - Watch

Mumbai: The much-awaited trailer of Meghna Gulzar's Raazi starring Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal of the Masaan fame is out. Producer Karan Johar of Dharma Productions took to Twitter Tuesday morning to unveil the trailer of the film.

Alia, who made her debut with Johar's The Student of The Year in 2012, has become one of the most sought-after actresses in the Tinsel Town. She is very young but immeasurably talented. The trailer of Raazi proves Alia's passion for her job and showcases her prowess like never before.

Watch the intense, gripping, emotional and heart-warming trailer here:

Based on a true story, Raazi narrates the tale of an ordinary Indian girl (played by Alia) who was married to a Pakistani man (played by Vicky) in the 1970s.

Here's how the makers have described the film on their YouTube channel - "Raazi is based on a true story of a young girl, who was sent to Pakistan in 1971, to source out any information she could, as war was becoming imminent between India and Pakistan. It is the journey of an ordinary Indian girl, in extraordinary circumstances."

Alia has proved time and again that she is here to play very long and impressive innings.

After her debut in a Karan Johar film, it was Imtiaz Ali’s gripping Highway that displayed the depth of Alia's acting prowess. Since then, the young girl has pulled off awe-inspiring performances in films like 2 States, Udta Punjab, Kapoor and Sons, Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and we are sure Raazi will be equally good.

Raazi is reportedly an adaptation of Harinder Sikka's Calling Sehmat.