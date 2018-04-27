Race 3: Check out these unseen photos of Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez from Ladakh

New Delhi: Ever since the team of 'Race 3' has landed in Jammu and Kashmir, there have been several photos coming from the sets of the film.

In the latest, actor Salman Khan along with the entire cast and crew of the film has checked in at the renowned Grand Dragon Ladakh in Ladakh. The 'Sultan' actor was accompanied by Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah and Bobby Deol and the rest of the crew.

A report said that all the stars were given a warm welcome by Gulam Mustafa, the hotel owner and other staff in true Ladakhi style.

Check out some of the photos here:

Salman was also accompanied by his bodyguard Shera. This is Salman's second visit to the hotel. As per sources, Salman along with the entire crew is expected to stay at the hotel for the next six days.

Earlier in the day, Salman was seen taking a bike ride with co-star Jacqueline as pillion rider with him to Ladakh. Salman, who finished shooting in Sonamarg in Jammu and Kashmir, is all set to shoot for the next schedule of the film in Ladakh.

Jacqueline too shared several videos and photos during the bike ride with Salman on her Instagram account.

Directed by Remo D'Souza and produced under the Tips Films, 'Race 3' also features Anil Kapoor, Freddy Daruwala, Saqib Salim and Amit Sadh. Actress Sonakshi Sinha will be seen doing a cameo in the film.