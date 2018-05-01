Race 3: Jacqueline Fernadez and Salman Khan's pic while enjoying bonfire in Kashmir will keep cold waves at bay

Mumbai: The unit of Salman Khan starrer Race 3 is in Kashmir to shoot a segment of the film. Jacqueline Fernandez, the leading lady in the third instalment of the Race 3 franchise took to her Instagram to post stories and share glimpses of their shoot schedule in the paradise on earth.

One of the images caught our attention and it shows Jacqueline and Salman braving the cold weather by sitting in front of a bonfire.

Check out the image below:

The Sri Lankan beauty is definitely enjoying her stay in Jammu and Kashmir. She posted videos and images of the snow-clad peaks of the mighty mountains, the scenic beauty of the gorgeous place and the fun the cast had while shooting the film.

Also starring Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem, Daisy Shah, Freddy Daruwala and last but not the least Anil Kapoor, Race 3 is being helmed by choreographer-turned-filmmaker Remo D'Souza.

Remo has been roped in by Ramesh Taurani for the first time to direct an instalment of the Race franchise. The first two instalments – Race and Race 2 were directed by Abbas – Mustan. Moreover, the film marks Salman’s first association with the Race franchise. The first two chapters had Saif Ali Khan on board.

Race 3 will bring super-hit Kick Jodi Salman and Jacqueline together for the second time. Interestingly, Jacqueline has been a part of the first two instalments too.

The third instalment of the super-hit franchise will release on June 15 on the festive occasion of Eid.