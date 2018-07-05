हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bobby Deol

Race 3: Never feared getting overshadowed, says Bobby Deol

Race 3 crossed Rs 100 crore at the box office in India.   

Race 3: Never feared getting overshadowed, says Bobby Deol

Mumbai: Actor Bobby Deol said he did not have any fear of getting overshadowed by superstar Salman Khan in his comeback film Race 3.

Race 3 crossed Rs 100 crore at the box office in India. Directed by Remo D'Souza, the film got an opening day collection of Rs 29.17 crore. 

Asked if he feared getting overshadowed by Salman, Bobby told IANS: "I don't think I had any kind of fear because I had nothing to lose. Being a part of a film after four years with this big project would have only made me gain things... I only gained from this film. I never feared about getting overshadowed." 

The actor said he is just happy that the Dabangg star believed in him. "And gave me an opportunity and a great role in the film."

His next Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se is with his father and veteran actor Dharmendra and brother Sunny Deol.

Tags:
Bobby DeolBobby Deol in Race 3Salman KhanRace 3Race 3 Box Office report

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close