Race 3: Remo D’Souza shares pic of Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez from the sets of the film

Mumbai: Remo D’Souza took to Twitter Friday night to announce that the shoot schedule of Race 3 in the city has been completed by posting a photograph from the sets of the film. In the pic, we can see Salman Khan, the lead actor in the film facing away from the camera while Jacqueline Fernandez’s face is partially visible as she looks at her co-star.

Check out D’Souza’s tweet below:

Remo has been roped in by Ramesh Taurani for the first time to direct an instalment of the Race franchise. The first two instalments – Race and Race 2 were directed by Abbas – Mustan. Moreover, the film marks Salman’s first association with the Race franchise. The first two chapters had Saif Ali Khan on board.

Race 3 will bring super-hit Kick jodi Salman and Jacqueline together for the second time. Interestingly, Jacqueline has been a part of the first two instalments too.

The actioner, which is slated to release on Eid this year, also stars Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem, Daisy Shah and Anil Kapoor.

Talking about working with Taurani, Bobby, who was last seen in Poster Boyz said, “Let's race along Ramesh Taurani... It feels great to be a part of the team! Race 3.”

Explaining how challenging her role is Jacqueline during an event said, “It's a very different role. I am really excited to play my character because it's actually a role that sees me in very different light.”

“Now that we have Salman on board and Remo is directing it so it's completely new take on Race as a franchise, so it will be exciting,” she added.

(With IANS inputs)