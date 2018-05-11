Race 3: Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol leave for Jaipur to shoot song

New Delhi: Just three days before the first official trailer of this year's much-awaited film 'Race 3' will be released, the entire cast of the film was snapped at the airport leaving for Jaipur.

Snapped at the airport were Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, director Remo D'Souza and co-producer Jacky Bhagnani. As per a report, the team will be shooting a song at the 'Pink City'.

The crew appeared to be in a happy mood and even interacted and posed with some of the fans at the airport.

Check out their photos here:

Meanwhile, Salman on Thursday shared a fresh new poster of the film on Twitter and announced that the first trailer of the film will be released on May 15.

In the poster, Salman is standing in the middle whereas the rest of the cast - Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Daisy Shah and Saqeeb Saleem are seen posing with guns. Take a look at the poster here:

The third installment of the 'Race' series will also have an ensemble cast like the other two. While Jacqueline and Anil Kapoor remain constant from Race 2, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem are the latest additions to the movie.

Unlike the former parts, this time the movie will be directed by Remo D'Souza instead of Abbas-Mastan.