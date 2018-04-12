Race 3: Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah spotted on sets — See pics

Superstar Salman Khan has been finishing the last leg shooting schedule of ace choreographer-turned-filmmaker Remo D'Souza's latest outing 'Race 3'. The film happens to be the third instalment of the super hit 'Race' franchise which previously had Saif Ali Khan play the lead role.

The actor was spotted shooting for his upcoming film with his co-stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Daisy Shah. We came across several photos of the cast from the film sets. Take a look at pictures below:

'Race 3' happens to be one of the most-awaited films of the year. The buzz is palpable for this actioner as Salman will be seen doing some kickass action stunts in the thriller drama. Reports are also there that Salman's rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur will be lending her voice to a song in 'Race 3'. According to a Mumbai Mirror report, the Romanian beauty will be singing a duet with Pakistani heartthrob Atif Aslam.

Interestingly, the superstar, who is himself fond of singing had penned a romantic number and shared it with the 'Race 3' makers. Now, the report states that the song will be used in the film.

'Race 3' has been produced by Tips Films and has an ensemble star cast. The film has an ensemble cast of Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Saqib Saleem and Freddy Daruwala and is all set to hit the screens on Eid this June.