Race 3: Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez shoot for romantic song in Kashmir

New Delhi: Salman Khan, who has been shooting extensively for his upcoming action thriller 'Race 3', is in Jammu and Kashmir along with his co-star Jacqueline Fernandez to shoot for a romantic song.

It is to be noted that only years ago, Salman had shot for 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' in the valley. And now, the 'Sultan' star is back for the final schedule of his upcoming film.

In a picture released from the sets of the film, Salman and Jacqueline can be seen sitting inside a jeep surrounded by snow-clad mountains.

Earlier in the day, Jacqueline shared another photo on her Instagram account where she is seen covered with a woollen shawl and jackets and sipping a hit drink whereas Salman seems totally unperturbed by the chilly winds.

The third installment of 'Race' also features Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem, Daisy Shah and Anil Kapoor.

The film will hit the big screens on Eid this year.