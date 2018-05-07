Race 3: Salman Khan shares brand new poster featuring Bobby Deol and Jacqueline Fernandez, says seeing isn’t always believing

Mumbai: Salman Khan took to Twitter to Monday to share a brand new poster featuring Bobby Deol and Jacqueline Fernadez, for his upcoming film Race 3.

In the poster, we can see Jacquline striking a sensuous pose with Bobby.

Salman write: "Seeing isn’t always believing in this #Race . Kaun kya hai pata chalega soon ! (sic)."

Going by the new poster, it looks as if Jacqueline is romantically paired with Bobby. But if Salman's tweet is anything to go by, it is apparent that the poster is deceiving.

The unit of Race 3 was recently in Kashmir to shoot a segment of the film. Jacqueline had shared quite a few images and videos on her Instagram page and it made us green with envy.

Also starring Saqib Saleem, Daisy Shah, Freddy Daruwala and last but not the least Anil Kapoor, Race 3 is being helmed by choreographer-turned-filmmaker Remo D'Souza.

Remo has been roped in by producer Ramesh Taurani for the first time to direct an instalment of the Race franchise. The first two instalments – Race and Race 2 were directed by Abbas – Mustan. Moreover, the film marks Salman’s first association with the Race franchise. The first two chapters had Saif Ali Khan on board.

Race 3 will bring super-hit Kick Jodi Salman and Jacqueline together for the second time. Interestingly, Jacqueline has been a part of the first two instalments too.

The third instalment of the super-hit franchise will release on June 15 on the festive occasion of Eid.