Race 3: Salman Khan showcases witty side while sharing brand new poster - Check out tweet

Mumbai: The makers of Race 3 have unveiled a number of posters for the multi-starrer film directed by Remo D'Souza and starring Salman Khan as the main lead.

The hunk of a superstar, who shared a brand new poster featuring all the significant characters in the film on Thursday, showcased his witty side while explaining why Race 3 movie trailer hasn't been launched yet.

He tweeted: "Sach Batau . We were not ready with the #Race3Trailer . Is liye itne posters banaye . But Intezar ka fal meetha hota hai . The #Race3 trailer coming to u on May15 . And i promise u the wait will be worth it. (sic)."

Well, that's Salman for you. That's how he is - cute and witty!

Sach Batau . We were not ready with the #Race3Trailer . Is liye itne posters banaye . But Intezar ka fal meetha hota hai . The #Race3 trailer coming to u on May15 . And i promise u the wait will be worth it . @SkFilmsOfficial @tipsofficial @remodsouza @RameshTaurani pic.twitter.com/HhwrfeKf6a — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) 10 May 2018

But we are sure, if Salman says that the trailer will be worth the wait, it will definetely make our jaw drop.

The unit of Race 3 was recently in Kashmir to shoot a segment of the film. Jacqueline had shared quite a few images and videos on her Instagram page and it made us green with envy.

Also starring Jacqueline Fernadez, Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem, Daisy Shah, Freddy Daruwala and last but not the least Anil Kapoor, Race 3 is being helmed by choreographer-turned-filmmaker Remo D'Souza.

Remo has been roped in by producer Ramesh Taurani for the first time to direct an instalment of the Race franchise. The first two instalments – Race and Race 2 were directed by Abbas – Mustan. Moreover, the film marks Salman’s first association with the Race franchise. The first two chapters had Saif Ali Khan on board.

Race 3 will bring super-hit Kick Jodi Salman and Jacqueline together for the second time. Interestingly, Jacqueline has been a part of the first two instalments too.

The third instalment of the super-hit franchise will release on June 15 on the festive occasion of Eid.