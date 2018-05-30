Race 3: Salman Khan to have a double role in the film?

Mumbai: Salman Khan's Race 3 trailer has garnered mammoth views on YouTube. The film directed by Remo D'Souza is one of the most awaited films of the year and is slated to hit theatres on June 15 on the occasion of Eid.

If the latest reports are anything to go by, Salman may have a double role in the film. Speculations are rife that multiple climax sequences have been shot and one of them has Salman essaying a double role. However, no official announcement has been made to confirm the same.

The trailer was trending on the top spot on YouTube for almost three days since it was published but the response to the trailer wasn't as per expectation.

On the one hand, there were fans of Salman who heaped praises on it, there were others who poked fun at it for defying logic.

Memes of the trailer surfaced soon after it was unveiled but fans of the superstar hit back at those who were ridiculing it.

Race 3 is the third instalment of super-hit franchise Race. Directed by choreographer-turned filmmaker D'Souza, Race 3 also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Saqib Saleem and Freddy Daruwala besides Daisy Shah on board.

The first two instalments had Saif Ali Khan essaying the lead role and they were directed by Abbas-Mustan.

Only Jacqueline and Anil from the current crew have been a part of the first two instalments.

Here's looking forward to the release of Race 3 to see if Salman has a double role in the film.

The industry heavyweight has played a double role in films Judwaa and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. Will Race 3 be Salman's third double role movie? Let's wait and watch.