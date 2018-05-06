Race 3: Salman Khan unhappy with the first-cut trailer? — Here's the truth

New Delhi: Superstar Salman Khan will be next seen in 'Race 3', the third instalment of the blockbuster 'Race' series. The edgy and glamorous thriller actioner is being helmed by ace choreographer turned director Remo D'Souza.

Recently, several reports did the rounds that the trailer of the much-awaited action thriller was to be released by the makers on May 5. However, the report turned out to be only a rumour. Now, a TOI report has claimed that the makers of the film are yet to finalise on a date for the trailer release.

The TOI quoted a source as saying that apparently, Salman was not happy with the first cut of the trailer which caused a delay. And now, the trailer will be revealed only next week. The source further revealed that after Salman's review of the first cut of the trailer, the team extensively worked day and night for a new trailer.

As per latest report, the film trailer will be released in 3D now and it is still under a production stage. Also, it is not yet known if the trailer will be launched digitally or the cast and crew will have an event to launch it.

The cast and crew of 'Race 3' recently returned to Mumbai after completing the Kashmir schedule.

Produced by Salman Khan Films and Ramesh Taurani under the banner of Tips Films, the film also features Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah, Saqib Saleem, Freddy Daruwala, Amit Sadh.