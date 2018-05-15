Race 3 trailer: It's a daring Salman Khan show all the way! Watch

New Delhi: Superstar Salman Khan is back in his stylish best with 'Race 3'. The trailer of the actioner was much-awaited as fans wanted to catch a glimpse of their favourite star. The edgy and glamorous thriller is helmed by ace choreographer turned director Remo D'Souza.

Sallu Bhai shared the trailer link on Twitter and we must say it's a Salman Khan show all the way! Guns blazing, adrenaline pumping action and then some kickass fight sequences laced with heavy-duty dialogues—that's 'Race 3' trailer for you. Salman fans are surely going to drool over his stunts, shirtless scenes and oh those eyes! By looking at the trailer, you can easily say that this one is set to be a blockbuster ride at the Box Office.

Jacqueline's pole dance glimpses have been shown in the trailer, adding the glam effect. Also, Jacky and Daisy Shah's fight can be one to watch out for.

Watch the trailer here:

Saif Ali Khan had played the lead role in previous 'Race' films but this time Salman has stepped into his shoes and it will be interesting to see how different his character portrayal will be. Salman and Jacqueline have done 'Kick' together and 'Race 3' will be their second outing.

The film has been produced by Tips Films and has an ensemble star cast. Besides Salman anchoring the ship, the film also features Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem playing pivotal parts.

'Race 3' will hit the screens on Eid this June.