Race 3 trailer: Salman Khan fans retaliate after haters come up with memes on Twitter

Mumbai: The trailer for Salman Khan's movie Race 3 has garnered mixed reactions. On the one hand, there are ardent fans of Salman who are heaping praises on the trailer, there are others, who have poked fun at it by coming up with hilarious memes on social media.

The film helmed by choreographer-turned-filmmaker Remo D'Souza has attracted sharp criticism from many who expected the third instalment of the Race franchise to be better. However, the film's trailer hasn't been able to impress those who hoped to see something intriguing without having to defy logic.

Soon after the trailer was out on Tuesday, hilarious memes started flooding Twitter. Here's taking a look at some of them:

Director : Race 3 sign kar lo bhai Salman Khan : Scipt Kahan hai? Director *takes out DVDs of all the Fast & Furious movies* : yeh rahi Salman : done — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) 15 May 2018

Me after watching Salman Khan in #Race3 trailer pic.twitter.com/0p2kIC1vfB — Divesh Sablania (@SablaniaDivesh) 17 May 2018

Race 3 with Salman Khan be like: Bhai shoots 2 missiles on 1 car,

Suddenly 1 car splits to 2.

Boom!!! pic.twitter.com/XhlvQEm4AB — Bunny (@Bunny_I_) 15 May 2018

Friend: bhaii Race 3 dekhne chlenge Me: pic.twitter.com/K2G5BoY24K — Gɪʀɪ Aʙʜɪɴᴀᴠ (@giri_abhinav_) 17 May 2018

Race3 trailer got 100k dislikes

Record #Race3ThisEid — RK’s Brahmastra Fanboy (@Avenger_RKF) 16 May 2018

Why do all Khans come and spoil the 3rd part, Aamir khan in Dhoom 3, now Salman Bhai in Race 3 #Race3MostViewedTrailerIn24Hrs #Race3 #Worst #Race3Trailer — Sonal Sudeep (@SudeepSonal) 17 May 2018

#race3 one of the worst dialogues you hv ever seen pic.twitter.com/j9EsmZv6bO — Shib (@Iamshib) 17 May 2018

FaF- Movie is about family

Race 3 - When you have family pic.twitter.com/b1hbkRcq3S — Chaudhary ji (@Pagal_Kahi_Ka) 17 May 2018

So are we gonna ignore the fact that #race3 s trailer looks like a total rip off of fast and furious?(only race 3 looks horrible) Over the top dialogues and action scenes and looks stupid. One of the worst trailers I hv seen — Shib (@Iamshib) 17 May 2018

But Salman fans were quick to retaliate with equal strength.

Take a look at how Bhai's fans responded:

Level of Indian hypocrytic Audience #race3 pic.twitter.com/RyXuV8AqZJ — sk kashi (@sk9017612) 17 May 2018

Fast and furious -no logic used

Avengers - no logic used

Bhahubhali 2 - no logic used

Dhoom 3- no logic used

Ra. 1 - no logic used

Krish- no logic used

Don- no logic used

Bang bang- no logic used

Robot- no logic used

But every one barking about Race 3 #Race3Trailer — tanveer Muneer (@Being_tanveer3) 16 May 2018

omg still trending no 1 #Race3 all time blockbuster it is already theater mein dhamaka hai Emperor of bollywood Salman khan has arrived pic.twitter.com/9EFy7HGKsm — Emperor Khan (@TheDevilShahbaz) 17 May 2018

Our Shahrukh Khan can flew a cycle Rickshaw while Chasing Scorpio in

Main Hoon Na ‘Wheelies and Stoppies’ included is An absolute Action. But what Salman doing in #Race3 is Logic less Action. LOL pic.twitter.com/Kk1Vcspr85 — Its Raj..! (@iLoyalSalmanFan) 16 May 2018

Aamir khan Transforming a Bike into a Boat in #Dhoom3 is An action Done by Perfection. But Salman’s WingSuit Flying in #Race3 is Illogical Depression. Why so Hypocrisy Why so Jealousy

All Movies are made for an entertainment & There’s no place for Logic in any of Them. pic.twitter.com/dB5iuHvhYF — Its Raj..! (@iLoyalSalmanFan) 16 May 2018

Do as much as negativity you want to do.#Race3Trailer will still break old & create new Youtube records. Race3 will still take a BUMPER Opening. And Race3 will still cross 80-100% Lifetime collection of your fav star's filmography. NOTHING CAN CHANGE THIS ! — Deν (@ibeingdevil__) 15 May 2018

RACE3 TARILER is all about #SalmanKhan Now get ready to witness Sikander's team power packed action sequences..

Be scared Box Office Collection King Of Masses is Arriving This EID...#Race3ThisEid#Race3MostViewedTrailerIn24Hrs@BeingSalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/rHEi2oXH1k — Jaan (@BeingMineJaan) 17 May 2018

The trailer for the film has garnered over 13 mn views on YouTube so far and has been the top trending video in the site since it was unveiled on Tuesday.

Also starring Jacqueline Fernadez, Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem, Daisy Shah, Freddy Daruwala and last but not the least Anil Kapoor, Race 3 is being helmed by choreographer-turned-filmmaker Remo D'Souza.

Remo has been roped in by producer Ramesh Taurani for the first time to direct an instalment of the Race franchise. The first two instalments – Race and Race 2 were directed by Abbas – Mustan. Moreover, the film marks Salman’s first association with the Race franchise. The first two chapters had Saif Ali Khan on board.

Race 3 will bring super-hit Kick Jodi Salman and Jacqueline together for the second time. Interestingly, Jacqueline has been a part of the first two instalments too.

The third instalment of the super-hit franchise will release on June 15 on the festive occasion of Eid.