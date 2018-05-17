हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Salman Khan

Race 3 trailer: Salman Khan fans retaliate after haters come up with memes on Twitter

The film helmed by choreographer-turned-filmmaker Remo D'Souza has attracted sharp criticism from many who expected the third instalment of the Race franchise to be better.

Mumbai: The trailer for Salman Khan's movie Race 3 has garnered mixed reactions. On the one hand, there are ardent fans of Salman who are heaping praises on the trailer, there are others, who have poked fun at it by coming up with hilarious memes on social media.

The film helmed by choreographer-turned-filmmaker Remo D'Souza has attracted sharp criticism from many who expected the third instalment of the Race franchise to be better. However, the film's trailer hasn't been able to impress those who hoped to see something intriguing without having to defy logic.

Soon after the trailer was out on Tuesday, hilarious memes started flooding Twitter. Here's taking a look at some of them:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

But Salman fans were quick to retaliate with equal strength.

Take a look at how Bhai's fans responded:

 

 

 

 

 

 

The trailer for the film has garnered over 13 mn views on YouTube so far and has been the top trending video in the site since it was unveiled on Tuesday.
Also starring Jacqueline Fernadez, Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem, Daisy Shah, Freddy Daruwala and last but not the least Anil Kapoor, Race 3 is being helmed by choreographer-turned-filmmaker Remo D'Souza.

Remo has been roped in by producer Ramesh Taurani for the first time to direct an instalment of the Race franchise. The first two instalments – Race and Race 2 were directed by Abbas – Mustan. Moreover, the film marks Salman’s first association with the Race franchise. The first two chapters had Saif Ali Khan on board.

Race 3 will bring super-hit Kick Jodi Salman and Jacqueline together for the second time. Interestingly, Jacqueline has been a part of the first two instalments too.

The third instalment of the super-hit franchise will release on June 15 on the festive occasion of Eid. 

