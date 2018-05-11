Race 3 trailer to be released on May 15; Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol reach Salman Khan's residence

Salman Khan has released a fresh new poster of his upcoming film 'Race 3' on Instagram and announced that the first trailer of the film will be released on May 15.

In the poster, Salman is standing in the middle whereas the rest of the cast - Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Daisy Shah and Saqeeb Saleem are seen posing with guns.

The 52-year-old actor informed his fans about the release date of the trailer and also explained why the team is sharing several posters. He wrote, "Sach Batau, we were not ready with the Race 3 trailer.Is liye itne posters banaye.But Intezar ka fal meetha hota hai. The Race 3 trailer will be coming to you on May 15 and I promise you the wait will be worth it."

Take a look at the poster here:

Sach Batau . We were not ready with the #Race3Trailer . Is liye itne posters banaye . But Intezar ka fal meetha hota hai . The #Race3 trailer coming to u on May15 . And i promise u the wait will be worth it . @SkFilmsOfficial @tipsofficial @remodsouza @RameshTaurani pic.twitter.com/HhwrfeKf6a — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) May 10, 2018

Jacqueline Fernandez, Salman's co-star in Race 3, who has previously worked with Salman in Kick, also shared a poster on Twitter earlier and captioned it: "Racing against time!! #Race3ThisEid."

The third installment of the 'Race' series will also have an ensemble cast like the other two. While Jacqueline and Anil Kapoor remain constant from Race 2, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem are the latest additions to the movie.

Unlike the former parts, this time the movie will be directed by Remo D'Souza instead of Abbas-Mastan.

Meanwhile, on Thursday night, Jacqueline along with Bobby and Remo were spotted making separate entries at Salman's Galaxy Apartment. Also snapped was Salman's rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur, who has given her voice for a song in the film.