'Raees' and 'Kaabil' can clash but the friendship shouldn't clash, says Hrithik Roshan

New Delhi: Come January 25 and the Box Office will witness yet another big clash between Bollywood titans. Shah Rukh Khan's 'Raees' and Hrithik Roshan's 'Kaabil' are releasing on the same date and after a lot of speculation, none is willing to change the date.

It will be interesting to see how this clash affects the numbers at the box office windows for each of the films as both SRK and Hrithik happen to close friends. PTI quotes Hrithik as saying "Business should be on one side and friendship on the other side. 'Raees' and 'Kaabil' can clash but the friendship shouldn't clash. So we have to have that understanding. They have to do the best for their film and we have to do what is best for our film. And the friendship stays.”

The "Jodha Akbar" actor said Khan and he spoke to each other after it became clear that their films will release on the same date.

Asked why the clash could not be avoided, the 42-year-old actor said, "They couldn't find a better date. It's not illegal." The Sanjay Gupta-directed "Kaabil" is the story of two blind lovers and a tragedy followed by revenge.

The Rahul Dholakia-helmed "Raees" is about a bootlegger, whose business is challenged and eventually thwarted by a tough cop, played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Hrithik has seen the trailer of "Raees" and he thinks it is good.

To a query whether he thinks "Kaabil" has an edge over "Raees", Hrithik said, "No, I don't think either of the films need to have an edge over the other. Both films are to be judged by audience, I hope both will be loved."

However, Hrithik believes due to the clash "numbers (box office collection) will be divided." Asked if this doesn't bother him, he said, "It's not in my control so how can it bother me."

(With PTI inputs)