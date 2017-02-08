'Raees' ban in Pakistan invites mixed reactions in the country!

New Delhi: Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Raees' is minting huge moolah at the box office globally. Latest report suggests that it has crossed the Rs 300 crore mark in worldwide collections.

SRK in and as 'Raees' won the hearts of viewers not just in India but also abroad. However, the film could not see the light of the day in neighbouring country Pakistan.

SRK's 'Raees' and Hrithik Roshan's 'Kaabil' clashed on the same date of release and both have done great business respectively. Incidentally, 'Kaabil' was released in Pakistan and received a warm response from the audience, reportedly.

According to PTI, 'Raees' ban has drawn mixed response from fans across the border. The film also marks Pakistani beauty Mahira Khan's big screen debut in Bollywood.

PTI quotes noted film critic, Omair Alavi as saying that the ban had come as a disappointment to Shah Rukh Khan and Mahira Khan fans and also to cinema owners.

"It is disappointing and many cinema owners were looking forward to recoup their losses they incurred since the ban on Indian films last September," he said. Fans were also active on social media and slammed the ban decision specially diehard fans of Shah Rukh Khan and Mahira Khan.

However, the Chairman of the Central Film Censor Board, Mobashar Hassan when contacted by PTI said the decision to ban "Raees" was taken after proper discussions.

"The consensus was that the film has an anti-Islam and anti-Muslim theme and portrays Muslims negatively. Plus it's portrayal of a particular sect could also lead to reactions," he said.

Hassan added that the ban on "Raees" didn't mean it would affect the release of other Indian films. "We decide to give certification on basis of the content and theme of the film," he added.

A report in the "Dawn" newspaper claimed that the provincial censor boards in Punjab and Sindh were at odds with the country's central censor board over the ban on "Raees."

It quoted a source who said the Punjab and Sindh censor boards had passed the film without any cuts but said that they would issue a certificate after consulting the Central Board of Film Censors in Islamabad.

After a full-board meeting which is usually reserved for appeals, however, the central board decided not to issue "Raees" a certificate on Monday for "inappropriate content".

The General Manager marketing of the Cinepax chain of cinemas said he had no problems with the decision of the Central Censor board.

"They have explained to us what prompted them to ban 'Raees' and we see their point because they have to take into consideration many things while clearing a film. They must have thought the issue through," Mohsin Yaseen said.

He said they were looking forward to make good with other releases like Pakistani film, "Balu Mahi," Akhshay Kumar's "Jolly LLB" and Hollywood thriller, "John Wick" this month.

Nadeem Mandviwalla a well-known producer, cinema owner and distributor said if the government had found "Raees" unfit for exhibition they were okay with the decision.

The members of the Censor Board debated the subject therefore automatically we have to rely on that. As far as business is concerned, there are other films which are going to be released soon.

He also said that 'Kaabil' and 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' were already doing good business in Pakistan.

'Raees' has been directed by Rahul Dholakia and has Nawazuddin Siddiqui in key role besides Shah Rukh Khn in the lead.

(With PTI inputs)