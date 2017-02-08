'Raees' box office collections: Shah Rukh Khan as Miyan Bhai strikes an impact; film crosses Rs 300 cr worldwide

New Delhi: Bollywood's badshah Shah Rukh Khan in and as 'Raees' has left his fans rejoiced. The film helmed by 'Parzania' fame director Rahul Dholakia not only managed to impress the classes and masses alike in the country but reports suggest that the film has done brilliantly well globally.

According to Indian Express.com, originally based on the tweet by industry trade expert Ramesh Bala, the film has crossed Rs 300 crore mark worldwide. According to his tweet, 'Raees' has collected Rs 304 crore gross worldwide and crossed the Rs 150 crore nett domestically as of February 6, 2017.

Shah Rukh Khan in a gangster avatar has clicked with the viewers, who saw him play such a role after a long time. 'Raees' stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a pivotal role and Pakistani actress Mahira Khan made her debut on big screens with it.

'Raees' clashed with Hrithik Roshan's 'Kaabil' on January 25, 2017. Both the films have done incredibly great business and the golden spell of SRK continues at the Box Office!