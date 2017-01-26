Raees DAY 1 collections: Shah Rukh Khan marches ahead of Hrithik Roshan's 'Kaabil'

New Delhi: The clash of titans in Bollywood took place in the form of two major releases 'Raees' and 'Kaabil' opening on the same date, January 25, 2017. While the former had superstar Shah Rukh Khan in a gangster avatar, the latter had Hrithik Roshan play a visually challenged person battling his own revenge drama.

Both the films got a decent start as day one box office collections are out and indicate that there might be a massive rise for the two films on Republic Day. Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the Day One collection for 'Raees' and 'Kaabil' on his Twitter handle.

He posted:

#Raees has a FANTASTIC Day 1... Wed ₹ 20.42 cr... Today [Thu; Republic Day] will witness HUMONGOUS biz again. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 26, 2017

#Kaabil Wed ₹ 10.43 cr... Biz should escalate today [Thu; Republic Day]. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 26, 2017

'Raees' is helmed by Rahul Dholakia and 'Kaabil' is directed by Yami Gautam.