close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
» »

Raees DAY 1 collections: Shah Rukh Khan marches ahead of Hrithik Roshan's 'Kaabil'

By Ritika Handoo | Last Updated: Thursday, January 26, 2017 - 14:49
Raees DAY 1 collections: Shah Rukh Khan marches ahead of Hrithik Roshan&#039;s &#039;Kaabil&#039;

New Delhi: The clash of titans in Bollywood took place in the form of two major releases 'Raees' and 'Kaabil' opening on the same date, January 25, 2017. While the former had superstar Shah Rukh Khan in a gangster avatar, the latter had Hrithik Roshan play a visually challenged person battling his own revenge drama.

Both the films got a decent start as day one box office collections are out and indicate that there might be a massive rise for the two films on Republic Day. Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the Day One collection for 'Raees' and 'Kaabil' on his Twitter handle.

He posted:

'Raees' is helmed by Rahul Dholakia and 'Kaabil' is directed by Yami Gautam. 

First Published: Thursday, January 26, 2017 - 14:00

More from zeenews

 
comments powered by Disqus

TAGS

Top Videos

Review

© 1998-2017 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.