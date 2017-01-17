'Raees' dialogue promo: Shah Rukh Khan ko 'battery nahi bolneka'!
New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is all gung-ho about his upcoming venture 'Raees' and so are his fans. The dialogue baazi of SRK as Miyan Bhai aka Raees in the film has already become a rage.
The latest dialogue promo of 'Raees' gives us a sneak-peek into why the gangster Khan doesn't like being called 'battery'. The film has been directed by Rahul Dholakia and stars class actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the pivotal role opposite SRK.
Pakistani actress Mahira Khan will be seen as playing the female lead in the film. Also, not to forget that Sunny Leone's special dance number 'Laila' is already a chartbuster!
The film is releasing on January 25, 2017, and will be clashing with Hrithik Roshan's 'Kaabil' on the same day.
Watch interesting 'battery nae bolneka' dialogue promo:
