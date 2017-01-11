Raees dialogue promo: Shah Rukh Khan's face off with Nawazuddin Siddiqui will spin your mind!
New Delhi: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming gangster flick 'Raees' is ready to entice the audiences on January 25, 2017—the same day when Hrithik Roshan's 'Kaabil' will be hitting the big screens too.
The official Twitter handle of 'Raees' recently shared a new dialogue promo from the film where an interesting face-off between Nawazuddin Siddiqui and SRK will blow your mind.
Kuch rishte ajeeb hote hai... jaise Raees aur Majmudar ke beech ka. Khud hi dekh lo. #RaeesKoNahiChhodunga @iamsrk https://t.co/RrW9ZLj8yn
— Raees (@RaeesTheFilm) January 11, 2017
The dialogue 'Raees Ko Nahi Chhodunga Main' is trending and the film tops the priority list of SRK fans.
Soon SRK will promote his film 'Raees' on Salman Khan's 'Bigg Boss 10' and the viewers can't keep their excitement level at bay!
