Raees: Excited for Shah Rukh Khan's 'Zaalima'? Here's a glimpse - Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan aptly knows how to build up the momentum. The 51-year-old actor is now all geared up for the release of the song 'Zaalima' from his upcoming film release. And, in order to quench the thirst of cinema lovers, he recently posted a special promo online.

Interestingly, SRK's voice is the highlight of the clip. The short video will definitely make you fall in love with King Khan all over again. "Arz Kiya Hai... O Zaalima, Kitna Behkaaogi... #ZaalimaTomorrow," he tweeted along with the promo.

'Zaalima' will officially be unveiled on Thursday. It is believed that the track will bring forward the romantic chemistry between the 'Baadshah' of B-Town and Pakistani sensation Mahira Khan.

'Raees' is all set to release on January 25 this year. The Rahul Dholakia directorial also features actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a key role.

Arz Kiya Hai... O Zaalima, Kitna Behkaaogi... #ZaalimaTomorrow pic.twitter.com/lYS6T9q1tP — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) 4 January 2017

The movie will be clashing at the Box Office with Hrithik Roshan starrer 'Kaabil'.