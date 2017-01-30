Raees: Here's how much Shah Rukh Khan starrer has collected so far
New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's latest release 'Raees' is now inching towards the prestigious Rs 100 crore mark at the Box Office. The Rahul Dholakia directorial reportedly minted more than Rs 17 crore on Sunday.
This takes the total collections of the flick to Rs 93.24 crore.
"#Raees Wed 20.42 cr, Thu 26.30 cr, Fri 13.11 cr, Sat 15.61 cr, Sun 17.80 cr. Total: ₹ 93.24 cr. India biz... Weekdays are crucial!" Hindi movie critic and business analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted.
In order to celebrate the success of the movie, the filmmakers have planned a party tonight. But, there is a catch. Surprisingly, the bash will witness no alcohol. Yes, you read that right.
Directed by Rahul Dholakia, 'Raees' is set against the backdrop of alcohol prohibition in Gujarat. The flick touches upon the way the liquor industry crumbled and several illegal activities followed.
In the film, SRK essays the title role and also features Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a key role. It also marks Pakistani actress Mahira Khan's foray into Bollywood.
