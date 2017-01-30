close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
» »

Raees: Here's how much Shah Rukh Khan starrer has collected so far

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, January 30, 2017 - 13:30
Raees: Here&#039;s how much Shah Rukh Khan starrer has collected so far

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's latest release 'Raees' is now inching towards the prestigious Rs 100 crore mark at the Box Office. The Rahul Dholakia directorial reportedly minted more than Rs 17 crore on Sunday.

This takes the total collections of the flick to Rs 93.24 crore.

"#Raees Wed 20.42 cr, Thu 26.30 cr, Fri 13.11 cr, Sat 15.61 cr, Sun 17.80 cr. Total: ₹ 93.24 cr. India biz... Weekdays are crucial!" Hindi movie critic and business analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted.

In order to celebrate the success of the movie, the filmmakers have planned a party tonight. But, there is a catch. Surprisingly, the bash will witness no alcohol. Yes, you read that right.

Directed by Rahul Dholakia, 'Raees' is set against the backdrop of alcohol prohibition in Gujarat. The flick touches upon the way the liquor industry crumbled and several illegal activities followed. 

In the film, SRK essays the title role and also features Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a key role. It also marks Pakistani actress Mahira Khan's foray into Bollywood. 

First Published: Monday, January 30, 2017 - 13:29

More from zeenews

 
comments powered by Disqus

TAGS

Top Videos

Review

© 1998-2017 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.