Raees: How much Shah Rukh Khan starrer has collected so far

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's latest release 'Raees' has become the biggest hit of the year 2017 so far. You will be amazed to know that the Rahul Dholakia directorial has now reportedly minted Rs 250 crore worldwide.

According to ANI, the movie has achieved these phenomenal figures in just 11 days. Also, the flick became the first entrant in India's prestigious Rs 100 crore club in the on-going year.

Wow! Now, that is huge.

'Raees' is set against the backdrop of alcohol prohibition in Gujarat. The flick touches upon the way the liquor industry crumbled and several illegal activities followed.

The film also features Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a key role. It also marks Pakistani actress Mahira's foray into Bollywood.

'Raees' was released on January 25 this year. It clashed at the Box Office with Hrithik Roshan starrer 'Kaabil'.'