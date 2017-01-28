Raees-Kaabil collections: Shah Rukh Khan vs Hrithik Roshan battle takes on box office!

New Delhi: The clash of titans in the face of Shah Rukh Khan's 'Raees' and Hrithik Roshan's 'Kaabil' releasing on the same date has taken the box office by storm. While the fans can't be happier, watching both the films—the number game as just begun.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the latest collection figures. He tweeted: “

#Raees takes UAE-GCC BO by storm... Collects $ 1.4 million [₹ 9.53 cr] on Wed and Thu. AWESOME! — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 27, 2017

#Raees Wed 20.42 cr, Thu 26.30 cr, Fri 13.11 cr. Total: ₹ 59.83 cr. India biz... All set for a big Sat and Sun. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 28, 2017

#Kaabil Wed 10.43 cr, Thu 18.67 cr, Fri 9.77 cr. Total: ₹ 38.87 cr. India biz... Biz should witness growth on Sat and Sun. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 28, 2017

#Raees is faring VERY WELL internationally... Total till Fri...

UK: £ 352,753 [₹ 3.02 cr]

Australia: A$ 473,096 [₹ 2.43 cr]@Rentrak — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 28, 2017

'Raees' has been helmed by 'Parzania' fame Rahul Dholakia and shows SRK as a bootlegger with Nawazuddin Siddiqui playing a crucial part. Pakistani actress Mahira Khan made her debut with the film.

'Kaabil' on the other hand is helmed by Sanjay Gupta and has Hrithik and Yami Gautam play a visually challenged couple. The film happens to be a revenge drama where Roy brothers—Ronit and Rohit play negative characters.