Raees-Kaabil collections: Shah Rukh Khan vs Hrithik Roshan battle takes on box office!

By Ritika Handoo | Last Updated: Saturday, January 28, 2017 - 13:31
Pic Courtesy: Movie Posters

New Delhi: The clash of titans in the face of Shah Rukh Khan's 'Raees' and Hrithik Roshan's 'Kaabil' releasing on the same date has taken the box office by storm. While the fans can't be happier, watching both the films—the number game as just begun.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the latest collection figures. He tweeted: “

'Raees' has been helmed by 'Parzania' fame Rahul Dholakia and shows SRK as a bootlegger with Nawazuddin Siddiqui playing a crucial part. Pakistani actress Mahira Khan made her debut with the film.

'Kaabil' on the other hand is helmed by Sanjay Gupta and has Hrithik and Yami Gautam play a visually challenged couple. The film happens to be a revenge drama where Roy brothers—Ronit and Rohit play negative characters.

 

 

First Published: Saturday, January 28, 2017 - 13:26

