'Raees' promotion by train: Huge crowd erupts at Vadodara to see Shah Rukh Khan; 1 reported dead in lathicharge

Vadodara: At least one person died and another was injured in a commotion as a huge crowd gathered at Gujarat's Vadodara railway station to see Shah Rukh Khan.

One person died and another was left critical, according to a report carried by The Indian Express.

The police lathicharged the fans who had assembled to see their favourite hero, news agency ANI reported.

Shah Rukh is currently on a promotional ride in a train (August Kranti Express) from Mumbai to Delhi to promote his upcoming film `Raees`.

On arriving in Surat, Shah Rukh had tweeted, "Thank u Gujarat. This is so beautiful. Thanks for waiting for Raees Surat."

The Rahul Dholakia-directed flick, also starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Mahira Khan, is set to hit the theatres on January 25.

"Will be fun, will interact with people at different stops," Shah Rukh Khan had said before leaving on his train journey .

Shah Rukh Khan had last boarded a train to Mumbai from Delhi as a young budding artiste with starry dreams, and on Monday got onto a train to Delhi once again -- this time as a star to promote his film.

Ditching the usual air travel to go to a city for film promotion, Shah Rukh -- who is known for his marketing ideas -- took a train to Delhi to promote "Raees" -- which will hit screens on January 25.

"I am travelling in a train after a long time. The last time I had boarded a train from Delhi to Mumbai was when I came here to make my career. And now I am again taking the train. I am excited and nervous," Shah Rukh said, leaving his home 'Mannat'.