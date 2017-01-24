Raees: Reasons why the Shah Rukh Khan starrer is a MUST WATCH
Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan fans need no specific festival to celebrate. Every film release of the superstar gives ample reasons for his fans to make merry. ‘Raees’, SRK’s next, is all set to make a splash on the silverscreen tomorrow. And his mammoth fan following has already gone berserk.
The trailer of the film has been showered with love and there’s much hope and anticipation.
In this post, we will mention TOP 5 reasons why we feel the Shah Rukh Khan starrer is a MUST WATCH!
SHAH RUKH KHAN
That’s a reason good enough!
Shah Rukh Khan’s chemistry with Mahira Khan
SRK’s chemistry with Pakistani beauty Mahira Khan is like a breath of fresh air. We have never seen them together before onscreen and hence it would be interesting to see their pairing.
SRK’s rugged avatar
After almost a while, SRK is back on screen as a rugged, tough man. As ‘Raees’, a bootlegger, the superstar has attempted an unusual character. Set in the backdrop of Gujarat in the 1980s, Raees’s character displays shades of grey.
Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Nawaz has worked with Aamir Khan in ‘Talaash’ and Salman Khan in ‘Kick’ and ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’. ‘Raees’ will see him share screen space with SRK for the first time. The method actor has overshadowed the superstar in some of the teasers of the film and we all know he is a power house of talent - indeed!
Music
Music for ‘Raees’ by JAM 8 and Ram Sampath has been appreciated by many. The film’s music is a healthy blend of a variety of genres. From the romantic track ‘Zaalima’ to the folk styled number ‘Udi Udi Jaye’ and from the recreated version of ‘Laila main Laila’ to a foot-tapping ‘Dhingana’, ‘Raees’ has it all.
