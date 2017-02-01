‘Raees’ Shah Rukh Khan scores a century at the Box Office

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan starrer ‘Raees’ directed by Rahul Dholakia has succeeded in entering the prestigious Rs 100 crore club, report suggests.

The film which also features method actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Pakistani actress Mahira Khan has minted over Rs 100 crore at the Indian Box Office and has thus become the first film of the year 2017 to cross the milestone.

The SRK starrer has collected Rs 109.01 crore in India in seven days since its release on January 25. Interestingly, the film clashed with Hrithik Roshan starrer ‘Kaabil’ which released on the same day.

According to a statement issued on behalf of ‘Raees’ makers, its overseas figures stand at $9.2 million, with some screens and territories yet to report.

"The latest reports also inform that the film has smashed the box office record in Singapore by collecting $226,000, which is touted to be the highest ever weekend for any Bollywood film in this market," the statement read.

After becoming the film to collect highest revenues on the Republic Day holiday, Raees also becomes SRK's 7th film to enter Rs 100-crore club.

Jointly produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Excel Entertainment, the film features see SRK essaying the role of a bootlegger in a story set in the backdrop of liquor prohibition in Gujarat.

(With IANS inputs)