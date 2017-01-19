Raees: Shah Rukh Khan silences Nawazuddin Siddiqui with befitting dialogue - Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is currently trending across the internet, all thanks to his upcoming film 'Raees'. From its trailer to music, the movie has been taking the excitement up a notch since quite a while now.

King Khan on Thursday took to Twitter to share with fans the latest promo of his flick. "Din aur raat logon ke hote hai. #SheronKaZamaana hota hai," he captioned the video.

In the clip, SRK can be seen delivering a hard-hitting dialogue. Don’t believe us? Have a look:

Din aur raat logon ke hote hai. #SheronKaZamaana hota hai.https://t.co/gE1Q1gu5uQ — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 19, 2017

The Rahul Dholakia directorial will be taking the silver screens by storm on January 25 this year. 'Raees' also features Pakistani actress Mahira Khan and actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui in key roles.

The flick will be clashing at the Box Office with Hrithik Roshan starrer 'Kaabil'. This is touted to be the biggest Box Office battle of 2017 so far.